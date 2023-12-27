Optometrists In Omaha Provide Revolutionary Approach To Vision Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Omaha, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omaha, Nebraska -

OMAHA, Neb. – Modern Vision Solutions, an optometry practice in Omaha, is transforming eye care through its revolutionary approach that combines cutting-edge technology, a focus on the patient experience, and a commitment to clear vision for all. This isn't a typical Omaha eye doctor experience. This full-scope optometry practice is led by Dr. Meagan Anderson, an experienced Doctor of Optometry dedicated to providing the community with unprecedented access to advanced yet compassionate vision care. The practice opened just over one year ago.

"At Modern Vision Solutions, we are reimagining eye care from the ground up," said Dr. Anderson. "We aim to eliminate all the common frustrations patients face, from lengthy wait times to uncomfortable exams. Instead, we offer a streamlined, patient-first experience where comfort, convenience, and outcomes are the priority."

The practice features Modern Vision Solutions' proprietary EyeAnalysis – an in-depth, 60-minute vision exam that goes beyond standard tests to carefully analyze all aspects of ocular health. Using advanced technologies like optical coherence tomography (OCT), corneal topography, and digital retinal imaging, the EyeAnalysis provides far more detail into prescription needs, eye muscle function, ocular surface health, and retinal condition.

"Our advanced diagnostics paired with our optometrists' expertise in assessing lifestyle and visual needs allow us to create truly customized treatment plans for each patient," said Sara Petska, OD, optometrist at Modern Vision Solutions. "We take every aspect of a patient's vision needs and goals into account when making recommendations, not taking a one-size-fits-all approach. This is what our commitment to clarity for all is built upon."

In addition to eye exams, Modern Vision Solutions provides cutting-edge vision correction options like premium contact lenses, precise prescription eyeglasses, and access to advanced vision correction treatments. The practice also emphasizes patient education, preventative care, and early detection of common eye diseases to protect long-term health.

This different approach to optometry leads to rave reviews from adult patients and parents of children who receive eye exams at Modern Vision Solutions.

A recent reviewer stated,“I recently had my first appointment here and had an awesome experience at Modern Vision Solutions! The vision tech was super helpful and kind. She explained each step so well! Then in the exam room, Dr. Anderson did a great job at explaining the results from each test and what that would mean for my care.”

Modern Vision Solutions is currently offering new patients a special offer that packages an EyeAnalysis exam, a year-long VisionTrack care plan, and savings on eyeglasses, contacts, and potential procedures.

Modern Vision Solutions accepts a number of major vision insurance plans and is constantly expanding its coverage network. For those without vision insurance, the practice offers its affordable PrimeSight membership program which provides similar savings and benefits as traditional plans without the typical insurance hassles. PrimeSight includes an annual EyeAnalysis exam, savings on lenses, frames, and contacts, savings on vision correction procedures, and more family-friendly perks.

"We encourage anyone in Omaha seeking a fresh perspective on eye care to take advantage of this offer," said Dr. Anderson. "It's a chance to experience our reimagined approach first-hand – where your vision, health, time, and comfort take center stage."

Modern Vision Solutions is conveniently located at 10345 Pacific St, Omaha, NE 68114. Call (833) 586-2020 or visit to schedule an appointment and learn more.

