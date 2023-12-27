ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 278Cr In Cheating Through App Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has attached proceeds of crime in the form of movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 278.71 crore belonging to various persons and shell entities, including Chinese linked shell entities, which were allegedly found to be involved in duping investors of hundreds of crores, in the case of "HPZ Token and others".

The ED registered a case on the basis of FIR registered by Cyber Crime Police Station, Kohima in Nagaland under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, in relation with duping of gullible investors, who were promised of astronomical returns on investing money for the purpose mining of Bitcoins and other crypto-currencies, for which an app-based token by the name of "HPZ Token" was used.

The ED in a statement said that during its probe it was found that various bank accounts and merchant IDs were opened by various shell entities having dummy directors /or proprietors only for the purpose of rotation or layering of proceeds of crime representing funds fraudulently received for illegal online gaming and betting and investment for Bitcoin mining.

It said that for an investment of Rs 57,000, returns of Rs 4,000 per day for three months were promised but money was paid only once and thereafter fresh funds were sought.

"The current action of attachment of proceeds of crime is in continuation of earlier action by ED, wherein ED had conducted search operations at 44 locations throughout the country and an amount of Rs 176.67 crore, maintained by shell entities in various banks or virtual accounts was frozen," the ED said.

The ED said that so far, the total proceeds of crime restrained by ED in this case stands at Rs 455.37 crore.

--IANS

aks/pgh