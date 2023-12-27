Organized Retail Market To Reach US$ 37.82 Billion By 2030, Rising At A CAGR Of 4.2% | Report By Coherentmi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The organized retail market involves large retail chains and department stores that are officially registered and pay taxes. It provides consumers more variety in products as well as increases employment. Organized retail includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, retail chains and big box stores.

Burlingame, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Organized Retail Market is estimated to value at US$ 28.34 Billion in the year 2023 , and is anticipated to reach a US$ 37.82 Billion by 2030 , with growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:

The increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms is one of the drivers contributing to the growth of the Organized Retail Market. With the rapid technological advancements and the widespread use of the internet, consumers are now turning to online shopping for their convenience. The ease of browsing and purchasing products from the comfort of their homes has attracted a significant number of customers to online retail platforms. This trend is expected to continue, driving the growth of the organized retail market.

Another driver propelling the growth of the market is the rising disposable income and changing consumer preferences. As people's incomes increase, they tend to spend more on luxury and branded products. Organized retail stores are well-known for offering a wide range of premium products, attracting customers who are looking for quality and reliability. Furthermore, consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about the authenticity and origin of the products they purchase, leading to a shift towards organized retail platforms.

Market Takeaways:



Organized retail market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing adoption of e-commerce in the sector and the growing focus on omnichannel retailing.

On the basis of product type, the electric segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the organized retail market. With the rising awareness about environmental sustainability, consumers are increasingly opting for electric products. This trend is driving the demand for electric products in the organized retail sector.

In terms of application, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the organized retail market. The commercial sector includes businesses and organizations that require retail products for their operations. With the growing number of businesses worldwide, the demand for retail products in the commercial segment is expected to witness substantial growth.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the organized retail market. The region has a well-established retail infrastructure and a high level of internet penetration, which has fueled the growth of e-commerce in the region. Additionally, the presence of major organized retail players in North America contributes to the region's dominance in the market. Key players operating in the organized retail market include Amazon, Apple, eBay, Flipkart, Future Group, Landmark Group, Pantaloons Retail, Reliance Retail, Shoppers Stop, Tata Group, and Puma . These players are focusing on expanding their product offerings, enhancing their online presence, and improving the overall customer experience. Their strong market presence and continuous innovation play a critical role in driving the growth of the organized retail market.



Read the complete market research report, " Organized Retail Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2030) ", Published by CoherentMI.

Market Trends:

One of the key trends observed in the organized retail market is the integration of technology to enhance the shopping experience. Retailers are adopting various technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence to create immersive and personalized shopping experiences for their customers. Virtual reality allows customers to virtually try on clothes or experience products before making a purchase, while artificial intelligence-powered algorithms provide personalized recommendations based on the customer's preferences and past purchases.

Another trend gaining traction in the market is the implementation of omnichannel retail strategies. Omnichannel retail refers to the seamless integration of different sales channels such as physical stores, online platforms, and mobile applications to provide customers with a consistent and personalized shopping experience across all touchpoints. This trend enables retailers to cater to the changing shopping behaviors of consumers and offers convenience and flexibility in terms of product availability, delivery options, and payment methods.

Recent Developments:



In March 2021, Walmart introduced Walmart Cookshop, a new digital platform for meal planning and food preparation. With recipe storage and integration with Walmart Grocery, it offers seamless shopping. In August 2022, CVS Health successfully completed US$ 8 billion acquisition of Signify Health, expanding healthcare services portfolio.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of E-commerce in Organized Retail Sector

The market for organized retail is expected to witness significant growth opportunities due to the increasing adoption of e-commerce in the sector. With the rise in internet penetration and the growing preference for online shopping, consumers are opting for the convenience and ease of purchasing products online. This has enhanced market opportunities for organized retailers to expand their presence in the digital space and cater to the growing demand for online shopping.

Growing Focus on Omnichannel Retailing

Omnichannel retailing, which refers to the seamless integration of online and offline retail channels, is gaining traction in the organized retail sector. Consumers today expect a unified shopping experience across different channels, such as brick-and-mortar stores, websites, and mobile applications. This presents a significant opportunity for organized retailers to invest in building a strong omnichannel presence and providing customers with a seamless shopping experience.

Organized Retail Market Segmentation:



Global Organized Retail Market, By Product Type



Electric



Food



Consumer

Other

Global Organized Retail Market, By Application



Personal

Commercial

Global Organized Retail Market, By Region



North America





U.S.



Canada



Latin America





Brazil





Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Europe





Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa





South Africa





GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



In conclusion, the organized retail sector presents lucrative market opportunities driven by the increasing adoption of e-commerce and the growing focus on omnichannel retailing. As key players continue to invest in expanding their product offerings and enhancing customer experience, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the Organized Retail Market?What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Organized Retail Market?Which segment dominates as the leading component in the Organized Retail Market?Who are the key players actively participating in the Organized Retail Market?Which region is expected to take the lead in the Organized Retail Market?What is the projected CAGR of the Organized Retail Market?

