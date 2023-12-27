(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against The Lovesac Company (“Lovesac” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LOVE). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Lovesac's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lovesac did not properly account for last mile shipping and freight expenses; (2) accordingly, Lovesac's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective and deficient; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Lovesac overstated its gross profit and operating and net income, as well as understated its shipping and handling costs and accrued freight and shipping expenses in its previously issued financial statements; (4) accordingly, Lovesac was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (5) as a result, Lovesac's public statements were materially false and misleading throughout the Class Period.



