Students Of Government Girls School In Bihar's Gaya Find Insects In Midday Meals

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 27 (IANS) Students of the government girls middle school in Bihar's Gaya protested on Wednesday after they found insects in the midday meal.

Students claimed that they have been finding insects in the food since last one week and complained to the teachers but did not get any results.

"Today, we were given khichdi-chokha as the midday meal. A majority of students ate the food and they also found insects in the food. I also found insects in food. Following that we have complained to the Principal but he has not said anything," student Preeti Kumari said.

Contacted for his reaction, Principal Satyendra Kumar said: "Midday meal is provided to the school by NGO Ekta Foundation, an NGO. It has supplied the cooked food. After consuming the midday meal, the students have found insects. We have complained to the higher authority about the incident."

--IANS

ajk/vd