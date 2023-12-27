Cong Lost Its Ground In MP: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Wednesday criticised the Congress, saying the people of the state have rejected the fake promises of the grand old party.

Referring to the Assembly poll results announced on December 3, Shukla said: "They (Congress) were claiming to form the government but when the results were announced, they saw them getting reduced to half of the seats it won in 2018."

The BJP leader said that the people of Madhya Pradesh have given a befitting reply to the Congress.

"The Congress has lost its ground in Madhya Pradesh. It means that the people do not have trust in Congress," Shukla told the mediapersons here during a programme.

He was in Jabalpur to participate in the inaugural session of the 38th Indian Engineering Congress in Jabalpur.

Shukla, who completed graduation from Government Engineering College Rewa, began his political journey from the same college.

--IANS

pd/pgh