(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against NuScale Power Corporation (“NuScale” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SMR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects throughout the Class Period and misled investors by failing to disclose that (I) because of the effect of inflationary pressures on the cost of construction and power, the Company and UAMPS would be unable to sign up enough subscribers to fulfill the CFPP; (2) Standard Power did not have the financial ability to support its agreement with NuScale; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. throughout the Class Period.



The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 16, 2024.

