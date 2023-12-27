Mura Tech Debuts Mavo Smart Snowboard Boots With Auto Lacing, Sensors, And App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mura Tech, the Seattle-based ski/snowboard gear manufacturer, today announced the debut of its first product, MaVo Smart Snowboard Boots, which feature an auto lacing system. The boots contain sensors, connected to an app, which detect when the boot is being put on and automatically adapts the laces to match the rider's activities. Mura Tech was founded in 2022 by snowboard and ski enthusiasts.“We come to the product design process with a deep understanding of what skiers and snowboarders experience when they're out on the slopes,” explained a spokesperson for the company.“MaVo Smart Snowboard Boots represent the best application of advanced technology to the problems riders face when they're struggling with boots that don't fit right. This is partly an issue of comfort, but it's also about safety.”The boots' auto lacing system works with three independent sections of the boot (lower foot/toe, ankle, and upper foot/lower shin). This design enables riders to custom tighten each section independently from the app. It ensures a snug, comfortable, and safe fit. The auto lacing system can also detect when a rider first puts their foot into the boot and automatically tightens to the best fit setting.MaVo Smart Snowboard Boots contain integrated sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS, and Bluetooth, along with 30 pressure sensors. They all work simultaneously to track the way the rider is riding and moving. The sensors can track anything from a jump to the smallest detail, like slight weight adjustments during carving. All the data is collected and tracked by the rider's smart phone. This allows powerful analysis that lets the rider elevate their snowboarding experience and become a better rider.MaVo Smart Snowboard Boots can further detect when a rider's boot is strapped into a snowboard and tighten to a racing fit. When the boot is off the board, sensors activate automatic loosening to put less strain on the rider's feet and allow them to walk around more easily. The boot can also detect when riders lift with one foot off the board and one foot on the board, loosening the boots so, by the end of the day, the rider's feet will be less sore.Additional features include built-in foot warmers that can be controlled by the app. The boots can be powered on all day by their batteries. They come with a wireless charging pad stand. The charging pad is also foldable for travel convenience. The boots also have RGB lighting on each side to indicate status as well as to allow the rider to set a favorite color.For more information, visit orEND# # #

