THE BUCCANEER RESORT IN ST. CROIX OFFERING NEW YEAR TRAVEL DEAL

The Buccaneer offers a fun-filled vacation for families.
ST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort in St. Croix is offering an exclusive post-holiday deal so visitors can check off“travel more” from their list of 2024 resolutions.
Travelers who book directly with the resort in January will receive a $250 resort credit. The offer is valid for stays of five (5) nights or more in a Great House Ocean View category or higher.
The credit can be applied toward enhancing experiences at The Buccaneer, including dining, golf, tennis or spa services.
Travelers must book between January 1 and 30, 2024, for travel between January 4 and December 21, 2024. Blackout dates are February 14-21 and March 1-31, 2024. Guests interested in this special deal can use code JAN250 when making reservations via thebuccaneer or by calling 800 255-3881.
Nestled along the pristine shores of St. Croix, The Buccaneer promises an all-encompassing Caribbean experience that combines luxury, history, relaxation, and fun for all ages.
Family-owned and -operated for over 75 years, the resort is a 340-acre beachfront paradise with exceptional accommodations, award-winning dining, a world-class golf course, and pristine beaches. The atmosphere is the perfect setting for a relaxed vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where passports are not required for U.S. citizens.
Natalia Lopez
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here
