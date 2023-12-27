The Human Resources Code By Massimo Rosa Now Available In English

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILANO, IT, ITALY, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- THE HUMAN RESOURCES CODE - How to Recruit, Hire and Motivate your udeal Candidates.The cult book that is causing a socio-cultural revolution in Italy and Europe in management techniques and human resources management is finally available in English too. Finding personnel and, above all, knowing how to motivate them are two of the main problems that companies worldwide are facing. The need for a new work-life balance pushes people to leave companies where they no longer feel recognized, and those seeking work for the first time refuse to settle for just any job.At the same time, there are companies that attract hundreds of candidates with a simple job posting. What distinguishes these realities from those that struggle to find and retain their talents? The answer to this question lies in this book, where Massimo Rosa has studied and deciphered the virtuous behaviors of organizations he defines as "Talent Magnets."The author's intention is to provide, through examples and easily applicable tools, the best systems to recruit, select, hire, and motivate ideal employees, transforming any company into a 'Good Work Company.' A path called the "30-Day Program" guides the reader through 9 chapters that address the main themes of the Human Resources lifecycle.Starting from creating a unique and irresistible job offer, the reader can learn to apply the best techniques to attract and manage personnel, ultimately building a personalized 'recruitment machine' that operates automatically 24/7.In his third editorial work, following "Get to Work!" and "A Hellish Job," with 'The Code of Human Resources,' this time Rosa addresses a professional audience involved in researching and managing a company's most valuable asset: People._____________Massimo Rosa is the LinkedIn Top Voice among the most followed and engaging on the network, with hundreds of thousands of followers. His articles reach millions of readers worldwide every month. For over 30 years, he has dealt with Human Resources, identifying the best professional profiles of managers and highly qualified personnel for companies. In 1990, he conceived the first Italian Job Shop model, which has now evolved into today's Employment Agencies. As the Past President of the Worldwide Executive Search Network, he created the largest national network for Qualified Personnel Search and Selection. He is the founder and General Manager of the 'Compagnia del Buon Lavoro' an Open Source Movement volunteering to promote tools and opportunities for those seeking to find or change jobs.Contacts and Info:✉ ..."

