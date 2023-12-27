Rajasthan: LPG Cylinder For Rs 450 For BPL And Ujjwala Beneficiaries From Jan 1

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday announced to provide LPG cylinders to the women of the state for Rs 450 from January 1.

Sharma said the subsidy amount will be transferred to the accounts of the beneficiary women from BPL category and Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries.

Addressing a Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Lamba Harisinghpura in Tonk, the Chief Minister said, "Our government is working with determination to make Rajasthan a leading state in the country. Every decision is being taken keeping the progress of the state and its people in mind. The state government will leave no stone unturned in realising the dream of a developed India."

Under the 'Rasai Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme', from January 1, the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and selected BPL families will get gas cylinders for Rs 450.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will be entitled to a total of 12 cylinders in a year. To avail the scheme, the beneficiary will have to get registered in the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra camps.

Sharma said that 39 types of public welfare schemes are being delivered to the common people through the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra camps.

The Chief Minister said that women's safety and their economic upliftment is the priority of the government.

“Due to the weak law and order situation in the last few years, the morale of criminals in the state was high. Proper security will be provided to women in the state and strict action will be taken against the criminals. Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated," he added.

Sharma also said that the government will work by adopting a policy of zero tolerance against corruption.

He said that accountability will be fixed for corruption that happened at every level in the state in the last few years.

--IANS

arc/arm