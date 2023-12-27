Trump Relieved As Michigan Supreme Court Rejects Attempt To Remove Him From 2024 Ballot

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Dec 27 (IANS) Former US President Donald Trump got the much needed relief on Wednesday from the Colorado court shock when the Michigan Supreme Court rejected an attempt to remove him from the 2024 primary ballot based on the US Constitution's "insurrectionist ban".

The Michigan court ruling is a temporary reprieve and victory for the former president, though an effort to remove him could be revived during the general election.

The decision on Wednesday contrasts with the recent ruling Colorado Supreme Court, which removed Trump off its primary ballot because of his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

That decision has been paused till January 2 pending an appeal, media reports said.

With these contrasting decisions, Trump's appeal before the US Supreme Court against the Colorado judgement becomes even more complicated and more critical to his electoral fortunes in his run for the presidency in 2024.

Unlike in Colorado, the Michigan lawsuit never reached a trial and was dismissed early on.

An intermediate appeals court upheld the decision to toss the case out on procedural grounds, media reports said .

The Michigan lawsuit was filed in September by an advocacy organization, Free Speech For People, on behalf of a group of voters.

The Colorado lawsuit was initiated by a separate liberal-leaning group.

