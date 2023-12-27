(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, PA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) is continuing to develop and protect its proprietary advanced insulation technologies. We are pleased to announce the recent filing and acceptance of an International Patent Application with the World International Patent Organization (WIPO). This addition to our existing patents is for technological improvements to Innovative Designs' unique, evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap® which delivers thermal insulation performance far superior to all competitive products on the market today.



The new international patent application filing is currently pending and being pursued in 150+ member countries, which will all be maintained throughout 2024. In 2025, Innovative Designs expects to limit these to those member countries, like the United States, offering the greatest commercial opportunities for this technology. Innovative Designs is actively reviewing multiple business opportunities within the United States and abroad related to maximizing the marketing and earnings potential of this unmatched technology.

Significant improvements in energy efficiency measures, such as Insultex House Wrap® can provide, have never been more important. Superior insulation performance, for heating or cooling, directly translates into lower demand from energy suppliers. The pay-off is lower energy bills and also a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to the global climate change crisis which has become such a major concern today.

Insultex House Wrap® delivers an unmatched R-6 rating because of our unique and patented evacuated or vacuum cell structure design. Since this design advancement is under the control of existing Innovative Designs patents, no other product on the market offers a vacuum cell structure. It has been proven that a vacuum is the best thermal insulation and Insultex® incorporates countless evacuated cells. Our dedicated Insultex House Wrap® website explains the scientific principles in detail along with graphic visual aids. Insultex® also provides a moisture barrier and other key benefits that make it simply the best insulation choice available.

The Insultex House Wrap ® website may be visited at

Innovative Designs, Inc. CEO Joseph Riccelli said,“Strongly rising commercial interest in our superior Insultex House Wrap® has signaled the need to lock in maximum legal control over this valuable technological advancement. This has now been furthered via the new International Patent Application with the World International Patent Organization, just completed by our skilled legal team. We are anticipating and preparing for a very active marketing year in 2024 and beyond. The additional legal protections being secured will certainly strengthen our position in both the domestic and international marketplace. We look forward to keeping investors informed of our continued progress and key developments.”

CONTACT:

Joseph Riccelli

412-799-0350

...