Arizona Chapter National Safety Council Announces 2024 Southwest Safety Conference In Tempe

Event will celebrate the organization's 75 years of safety advocacy.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Arizona Chapter National Safety Council (ACNSC) is thrilled to announce the 2024 Southwest Safety Conference, taking place on March 7 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Tempe. This event marks a significant milestone as the ACNSC celebrates its 75th anniversary of commitment to safety advocacy.

Set to offer a day filled with educational and networking opportunities, the conference will feature an open exchange of ideas and the latest in safety innovations and best practices. Industry experts will lead a series of educational and keynote sessions, alongside an interactive safety exhibit showcasing the latest solutions in safety.

Rick Murray, president and CEO of ACNSC, highlights the significance of the conference in conjunction with the organization's 75th anniversary: "As we celebrate 75 years of dedicated service in safety, the Southwest Safety Conference stands as a testament to our ongoing commitment to keeping people safe from the workplace to anyplace. This event not only celebrates our past achievements but also paves the way for future advancements in safety."

The conference will include several opportunities for networking, with breaks designed to facilitate connections among industry professionals. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in raffles and join the celebration of ACNSC's 75th anniversary.

Key details for the 2024 Southwest Safety Conference include:

Date: March 7, 2024

Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Tempe

Address: 2100 S. Priest Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Pricing: Members $150, Non-members $175

Registration:

Companies interested in elevating their visibility in the safety industry are encouraged to explore exhibition and sponsorship opportunities by visiting /exhibitors and /sponsors .

For further details about the 2024 Southwest Safety Conference and to register, please visit .

About the Arizona Chapter National Safety Council

Since 1949, the Arizona Chapter National Safety Council, a nonprofit organization, has been at the forefront of promoting safety in the workplace and on roadways. The ACNSC is dedicated to creating a culture of safety that extends beyond the workplace, enabling individuals to live safer, fuller lives.

