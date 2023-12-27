Assam: 5 Killed In Separate Road Accidents

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 27 (IANS) At least five persons were killed in Assam's Sonitpur district on Wednesday in two separate road accidents, an official said.

A police officer said that in the first incident, three persons were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was struck by a car on the Balipara-Chariduar Road.

He said the man who was driving the car fled the spot after the accident.

In the second mishap, two persons lost their lives when their motorcycle on the Balipara-Dighalibasti section of National Highway-15 fell into a ditch.

The police said that all the deceased were coming back from a musical performance at a school.

The deceased have been identified as Bipul Das, Kasim Ali, Ross Islam, Debajit Basumatary, and Sangphar Basumatary.

The bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem.

