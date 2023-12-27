Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's“Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the liquid biopsy market size is predicted to reach $27.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5%.

The growth in the liquid biopsy market is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest liquid biopsy market share. Major players in the liquid biopsy market include QIAGEN NV, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Liquid Biopsy Market Segments

.By Product: Assays Kits, Instruments, Services

.By Clinical Application: Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics

.By End User: Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Physician Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers

.By Geography: The global liquid biopsy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A liquid biopsy is a quick and painless substitute for surgical biopsies that allows medical professionals to learn a lot about a tumor from a small blood sample. A liquid biopsy is a diagnostic test performed on blood to detect the presence of any cancerous cells in the blood. It is used to detect cancer at an early stage.

The main product types of liquid biopsy are assay kits, instruments, and services. Assay kits provide the reagents needed to conduct analytical tests for the measurement of specific analysis in industries such as food, cereals and dietary fiber, dairy, analytical laboratories, animal feed and nutrition, biofuels, biotechnology, wine, malting and brewing, and research. The various clinical applications include early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring orthopedics that are used by reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, and academic and research centers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Liquid Biopsy Market Characteristics

3. Liquid Biopsy Market Trends And Strategies

4. Liquid Biopsy Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Liquid Biopsy Market Size And Growth

......

27. Liquid Biopsy Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Liquid Biopsy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

