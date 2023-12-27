Sylvie Beljanski Appointed President Of The Beljanski Foundation, Continuing A Legacy Of Excellence And Holistic Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Beljanski Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in New York City focusing on naturally fighting cancer, announces the appointment of Sylvie Beljanski as its new President. Sylvie, the esteemed founder of the Foundation and renowned best-selling author, takes on this pivotal role following the passing of her mother and former President, Monique Beljanski.

Monique Beljanski, a Research Engineer in her own right, was part of the team led by her husband, Dr. Mirko Beljanski (1923-1998). Together they co-signed several groundbreaking scientific publications and a book (“La Santé Confisquée” in French only), leaving behind a legacy characterized by the discovery of natural molecules whose anti-cancer properties keep the scientific community excited and engaged to this day.

Sylvie and the Beljanski Foundation deeply mourn Monique Beljanski, stating, "Monique Beljanski left us on November 5, 2023, after a long and full life. She was very loved and will be deeply missed. Monique's legacy will forever live on in the hearts and minds of those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her unwavering love and devotion to her family and significant contributions to the medical field inspire us all to strive for greatness and make a positive difference in the world. While she will be deeply missed, her memory will never be forgotten."

The core mission of The Beljanski Foundation is to explore and disseminate knowledge about potent, non-toxic natural solutions that demonstrate efficacy both independently and in conjunction with traditional Western medicine. Rooted in the principles of integrative medicine, these values embody the enduring legacy of Dr. Mirko Beljanski, the pioneering French biologist who, during his tenure at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, uncovered the connection between environmental toxins and carcinogenesis.

Over twenty-plus years, The Beljanski Foundation has accumulated many noteworthy accomplishments, including producing over 20 scientific publications on natural approaches to cancer. Most recently, the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference funded a new research program on breast cancer stem cells in partnership with Kansas University Medical Center. The online replay of the event is currently accessible at integrativecancerconference.

Sylvie Beljanski is poised to lead the Foundation in its ongoing mission to explore and share knowledge about natural alternatives that stand alone and in synergy with conventional medical approaches. She has been a stalwart advocate of The Beljanski Approach to Wellness, emphasizing detoxification against environmental toxins. Her achievements, including the establishment of Maison Beljanski in Manhattan and the publication of her acclaimed book "Winning The War On Cancer ," have positioned her as a leader in integrative medicine, inspiring those seeking natural health solutions.

