Atishi Directs Timeline-Driven Approach To Meet Pressing Demand For Judicial Infrastructure

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Delhi Law and PWD Minister Atishi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of senior officials to discuss the progress of the AAP government's initiative to construct 188 new courtrooms in the national capital.

Recognising the urgency to address the city's courtroom shortfall, Atishi stressed the need for detailed plans and a timeline-driven approach to meet the pressing demand for judicial infrastructure.

She directed officials to prepare a step-wise timeline and checklist for the establishment of these new courtrooms, signaling the government's commitment to expanding the judiciary's capacity promptly.

"Every Indian is entitled to essential judicial infrastructure for their right to speedy and accessible justice to be preserved. The mission to build 188 new courtrooms in Delhi will be key to achieving this goal," stated Atishi.

With judges and courts burdened by pending litigation, the construction of 188 new courtrooms aligns with the broader vision of strengthening a judicial system that serves citizens efficiently. As part of the construction plan, Atishi pointed out the inclusion of essential facilities within all new courtrooms, prioritising the comfort and convenience of all stakeholders in the legal process.

