Goa: Woman Detained For Abandoning Newborn Girl

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Dec 27 (IANS) The police in Goa have detained a 33-year-old woman for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby girl near the Miramar beach here.

"We have taken the mother of the baby girl in custody, and we are investigating the case to find out what made them abandon the newborn," a police officer said, adding that the mother was a Goa resident.

A newborn girl, believed to be around 10-day-old, was found abandoned here on Monday in the Miramar area near the 'Manohar Parrikar Memorial', the police said.

The newborn was spotted by a sweeper while carrying out cleaning duties in the area, following which she informed the police.

A team of police rushed to the spot and shifted the newborn to Goa Medical College.

According to the police, the newborn girl's condition was "normal".

