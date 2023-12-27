Molybdenum Disulfide Market Size Worth USD 579.5 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Molybdenum Disulfide (moS2) market size was USD 442.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the increasing adoption of lubricants in diverse industries, growing utilization of Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) and lasers in electronic applications, and rising awareness of MoS2 applications in water treatment.

MoS2, an inorganic compound composed of one molybdenum atom and two sulfur atoms, comes in two essential forms: powder MoS2 and crystals MoS2. These forms play a crucial role in high-tech industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, construction, chemical, and petrochemical sectors. The automotive segment, in particular, is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for lubricants and MoS2's exceptional temperature and pressure characteristics.

One notable development in the market is the creation of a microscopic super capacitor with enhanced storage capacity and compression by researchers from the Indian Institute of Science. This innovation opens doors for applications in street lights, consumer electronics, electric cars, and medical devices.

Despite the promising outlook, challenges in manufacturing processes, high costs, and limited conductivity pose potential obstacles. The intricate and resource-intensive manufacturing process requires precise conditions, contributing to higher operational expenses and pricing difficulties. Quality control measures add to production costs, potentially impacting the competitiveness of MoS2 in the market.

Type Insights: Powder MoS2 Dominates Market Share

In 2022, the powder MoS2 segment claimed the largest revenue share in the global MoS2 market. Powder MoS2's demand in lubrication, friction reduction, and as a solid lubricant drove this growth. Its low friction properties make it effective in automotive applications, dissipating friction and ensuring optimal performance. The segment's growth is further fueled by its resistance to high temperatures, stability in various industries, and high reflectivity benefiting aerospace and automotive industries.

Application Insights: Lubricants Segment Steadily Grows

The lubricants segment is anticipated to witness a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The rising adoption of lubricants in automotive, aviation, and aerospace industries drives this trend. MoS2, with its resistance to corrosion and chemical degradation, proves to be an ideal material for prolonging machinery lifespan and protecting delicate automotive components from harsh environments. Its use in lubricant production meets strict purity requirements, making it the preferred material in this application.

End-Use Insights: Automotive Segment Takes Center Stage

The automotive segment is poised to contribute significantly to the global MoS2 market's revenue share. The demand for lubricant materials in the automotive sector, coupled with MoS2's conductivity and high resistance, positions it as an ideal solution. Incorporating MoS2 components in vehicles can reduce friction, enhance fuel efficiency, and improve energy storage. MoS2's chemical stability and electrical conductivity also contribute to innovation and design flexibility in automotive production.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads, North America and Europe Follow

In 2022, the Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global MoS2 market. The region, particularly China, Japan, South Korea, and India, witnessed rising demand in automotive and aviation industries. The North America market is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate, driven by the chemical and petrochemical industries. In Europe, the demand for semiconductors, particularly in the UK, Germany, and France, positions it as a significant market player.

As the global MoS2 market continues to evolve, overcoming manufacturing challenges and exploring cost-effective alternatives will be critical for sustained growth.

Scope of Research