Sara Hayat Design Introduces A Collection Of Designer Furniture In Denver

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sara Hayat Design, an acclaimed interior design firm known for its artisanal and luxurious home furnishings, announced its flagship store in Denver, Colorado. Located at 35 Coral Pl, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, United States, the showroom brings Sara Hayat Design's unique vision and a curated collection of designer furniture to Denver for the first time.Sara Hayat Design focuses on the artistry of home interiors, offering designer or artistic furniture and accessories handcrafted by artisans around the world. The Denver showroom provides a space for clients to explore Sara Hayat Design's collection of designer furniture with attention to craftsmanship and experience the brand's design expertise.“We are thrilled to open the doors to our Denver showroom and share our passion for craftsmanship and luxurious home design with the local community,” said Sara Hayat, founder and creative director of Sara Hayat Design.“Our showroom offers a space where design inspiration comes to life, allowing clients to discover unique pieces that transform living spaces into havens of comfort and style.The showroom's collection includes handcrafted wood furnishings, artistic furniture, modular, and sectionals, sofas, console table made from materials like leather, stone, metal, and glass. Signature pieces from the collection on display in the showroom include the T4 Modular, the Lattice coffee table, and many more. Local clients can schedule private appointments with Sara Hayat Design's team of interior designers for help selecting pieces for their homes.For media inquiries, please contact:Sara Hayat DesignPhone: +1(720) 569 6291Email: ...About Sara Hayat DesignMeet the Maestro Behind the Designs: Sara Hayat, the visionary designer and founder, brings a passion for aesthetics and functionality to every piece in the collection. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to quality, Sara's designs aim to create lasting additions to your lifestyle.Explore Sara Hayat Design: Denver residents are invited to explore the collection at Sara Hayat Design. Enhance living spaces with furniture that reflects functionality. Visit the showroom at 35 Coral Pl, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, and discover a range of furniture options.

