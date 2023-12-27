Global Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's“Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the long-distance general freight trucking market size is predicted to reach $1358.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

The growth in the long-distance general freight trucking market is due to an increase in the manufacturing output of different industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest long-distance general freight trucking market share. Major players in the long-distance general freight trucking market include XPO Inc., YRC Worldwide Inc., FedEx Corporation, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market Segments

.By Services: Truckload Carriers, Less-than-truckload Carriers, Other Transportation Services

.By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

.By Application: Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global long-distance general freight trucking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Long-distance general freight trucking is a mode of transportation that uses motor vehicles such as trucks to transport a variety of commodities, which are generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer for carriage of domestic and commercial goods, typically between metropolitan areas and may cross country borders.

The main services in the long-distance general freight trucking market are general long-distance truckload carriers, general long-distance less-than-truckload carriers, and other transportation services. The general long-distance truckload carriers provide long-distance general freight trucking between metropolitan areas. The market is segmented by activities into general long-distance truckload transit, general long-distance less-than-truckload transit, logistics planning, container trucking long-distance, and motor freight trucking long-distance. It is also segmented by size into heavy trucks, medium trucks, and light trucks and by application into oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market Characteristics

3. Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market Trends And Strategies

4. Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market Size And Growth

......

27. Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

