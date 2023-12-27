While Eliminating Terrorism, You Have To Also Win Hearts Of Countrymen, Rajnath Tells Soldiers

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Dec 27 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked the security forces to defend the nation, but also win hearts of the countrymen.

Addressing the soldiers at the division headquarters in Rajouri, he said: "Every citizen of the country and the government stands by the soldiers and encourages jawans to move ahead with 'sankalp' (resolution) to wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

"I agree that the responsibility of defending the country is on all of you. I want to make a very special request to all of you, while fulfilling the responsibility of defending the nation, you also have a bigger responsibility of winning the hearts of your countrymen."

He stressed that the Indian Army is not an ordinary force but is "more powerful and well equipped".

"You are protectors of the nation, but at the same time you have to win the hearts of the citizens. The mistakes that hurt sentiments of the people must be avoided. Your role is very important and you should perform it seriously.

"While our aim is to win a war and eliminate terrorists, our bigger aim should be to win the hearts of our people. From time to time, you should visit the civilians and ask their welfare," he said.

Rajnath Singh's visit comes after three civilians were allegedly killed by the army in Topa Peer village of Bafliaz area of Poonch district followed the killings of 4 soldiers by the terrorists in Dera Ki Gali in Bafliaz area on December 21.

Relatives of the victims met the Defence Minister and were assured justice. Authorities have announced compensation and a government job to the next of kin of the victims. Police has registered an FIR into the civilian killings while the government has also ordered an inquiry into these killings. Army has ordered an internal investigation into the civilian deaths and said it is also committed to extend full support and cooperation to government probe and police investigation.

--IANS

sq/vd