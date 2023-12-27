20 Killed In IDF Attack Near Hospital In Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 27(IANS) The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Wednesday that 20 people have been killed in an Israel army attack near a hospital at Khan Younis in Southern Gaza.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said that the incident occurred near the El Amal City Hospital in the Khan Younis area.

The ministry also said that 195 people were killed while 322 others were injured in the last 24 hours in attacks by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Since the October 7 Hamas attack in Southern Israel and the subsequent retaliation by the Israel army, 21,110 people, including women and children, have been killed in IDF attacks.

According to the IDF, over 160 of its soldiers have also been killed since the ground invasion in Gaza Strip commenced on October 27.

