 Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From December 22Nd To December 22Nd, 2023


12/27/2023 11:46:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, December 27th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares From December 22nd to December 22nd, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 22nd to December 22nd, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 22/12/2023 FR0000125486 25 000 114,26890 XPAR
VINCI 22/12/2023 FR0000125486 10 000 114,26450 CEUX
TOTAL 35 000 114,2676

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions SOGE- du 22dec23- 22dec23vGB

MENAFN27122023004107003653ID1107662064

