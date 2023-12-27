Disclosure of transactions in own shares From December 22nd to December 22nd, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 22nd to December 22nd, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market