Rats Damage Luggage Of Bengaluru-Patna Patliputra Express Passengers

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 27 (IANS) Unwanted 'passengers' on board the Bengaluru-Patna Patliputra Superfast Express on Wednesday left luggage of several passengers damaged with their sharp teeth.

The incident came to light when passengers of S 1 coach de-boarded at Patliputra railway station in Patna and found rats had chewed their luggage at several places.

"When we boarded the train, our bags, trolley bags and other luggage were in good shape but when we de-boarded at Patliputra railway station, our bags were gnawed from several places. It happened due to rats which were found in the compartment," said passenger Raju Sharma.

"Railway employees do not take care of the sanitation of coaches in the proper manner. Hence, rats shelters inside the coach and damage our properties. This is extremely shocking. Indian Railways always make tall claims of providing good services but execution on ground is lacking severely," said another passenger K.P. Singh.

Following the incident, some of the passengers made a video and uploaded it on social media. They have also complained to the station master of Patliputra railway station.

