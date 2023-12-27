Cody Schaefer Unleashes Whimsical Adventure In New Book: Eight-Year-Old Monster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unleash the Magic Within as Cody Schaefer Redefines Childhood Adventures in "Eight-Year-Old Monster"

UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author Cody Schaefer invites readers of all ages to embark on a whimsical journey with his latest book, "Eight-Year-Old Monster ." In this enchanting tale, Schaefer challenges conventional notions of monsters and unveils the extraordinary adventures of a not-so-average eight-year-old.What does it mean to be a monster? Is it dangerous? Is it fun? Do people hate you? Do they like you? I've got the answers on speed dial, and I've got to admit, I couldn't care less about anyone's two cents on the matter.The story follows the escapades of a young protagonist determined to carve out a life entirely their own. Filled with magical marvels, unpredictable twists, and humorous escapades, "Eight-Year-Old Monster" promises to tickle the funny bone of readers and transport them into a world where the line between trouble and triumph is delightfully blurred.Cody, known for his high fantasy, LitRPG, and Syfy works, showcases his flair for action, adventure, and character development in this delightful tale. A line cook by day and an imaginative writer by night, Schaefer combines his passion for storytelling with a dash of witty banter and a sprinkle of traumatizing fights to create a truly captivating narrative.Cody, the culinary wordsmith, seamlessly weaves tales of high fantasy and adventure while working as a line cook. With a penchant for epic fantasy LitRPGs, Syfy, and cultivation books, Schaefer explores themes of action and character development that keep readers hooked. Currently pursuing a degree while working in a kitchen, he finds inspiration in his love for audiobooks and a hunger for creativity. "Eight-Year-Old Monster" is just one gem in his growing collection, with many more witty banter-filled adventures on the horizon.Schaefer's journey into the literary world began with "The First Dungeons: The Seven Dungeon ," a riveting tale where gods play games, and every living being's life hangs in the balance. His foray into writing gained momentum on RoyalRoad, where he found a platform to share his work and receive valuable feedback.Fans eager for more can explore Schaefer's expanding universe of books, including the anticipated sequel to "Eight-Year-Old Monster" and his Syfy series, all available on RoyalRoad.For a whimsical escape and a laughter-filled adventure, dive into "Eight-Year-Old Monster" available now on Amazon. Join Cody Schaefer's literary journey and discover a world where monsters are more than meets the eye.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 888-800-1803

email us here

Cody Schaefer on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford