Age Cut-Off For Teachers' Recruitment Throws Many Candidates Out Of Race In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 27 (IANS) Teachers' recruitment in Bihar is not for candidates who are over 37 years of age despite the Bihar Public Service Commission claiming (BPSC) age relaxation of up to 10 years for women.

As per the results of the second phase of teachers' recruitment, the selection of new candidates in almost all the subjects shows a similar pattern, thanks to the age cut-off applied in the process.

If one analyses the results of social science for Class 6 to 8 in the unreserved category, candidates having maximum age limit up to April 17, 1986 in the male category were selected. Similarly, for ST and EBC candidates who were selected had a cut-off of up to June 29, 1986 and October 16, 1986, respectively. Only the female SC candidates had an age cut-off of up to January 11, 1981.

The other categories like unreserved female have cut-off of 1990, EWS 1992, EWS female 1991, ST female 1993, EBC female 1993, BC 1997, BE female 1996, BCL 1994 while grandchildren of freedom fighters had a age cut-off of not beyond 1992.

This is one example where the age cut-off has hampered the chances of candidates having higher age.

When the notification for teachers' recruitment second phase was issued, the maximum age was 37 years in the unreserved category while it was 40 for OBC and EBC candidates.

Later, the BPSC announced an age relaxation of 10 more years for female candidates following which a large number of candidates applied for the posts. But when the selection process begun, 37 was taken as the cut-off age.

One of the theories is that a large number of male candidates from other states applied for the posts who fall under general category, hence the BPSC has not reduced the age cut-off, said Ruchi Kumari, a candidate who was not selected in the second phase.

“In reserved category, which can be applied for only by candidates having domicile of Bihar, the selection was done in EBC female, ST female categories under 30 years. Candidates coming under BC and BC female section had maximum age of 26 and 27 years, respectively,” said another candidate, Sunita Kumari, who did not feature in the merit list as her age was higher than the cut-off age.

“A majority of the candidates did not feature in the merit list as their age was higher. If we are fulfilling the eligibility of up to 47 years, why were we thrown out from the selection race? This is not fair. BPSC has smartly denied marks to individual candidates.

"It has just posted the names, roll numbers and date of birth of the candidates. Suppose, my age is higher and I also obtained higher marks than the cut-off, I cannot claim the same as I am not aware of my actual numbers. Candidates like me were thrown out of the race just because of our age,” said Kavita Sharma, another candidate.

“We appeal to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to intervene in the matter and provide a fair chance to all the candidates. I also want the Chairman of the BPSC to look at every candidate through a single lens. Age is not on our side, so we will not get much chance in the future,” she rued.

