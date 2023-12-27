Guj Cops Check Illegal Immigration Angle As Plane Grounded In France Returns

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 27 (IANS) The police in Gujarat on Wednesday launched an investigation into a suspected illegal immigration network following the grounding of a Nicaragua-bound Airbus A340 in France over human trafficking suspicions.

The aircraft carrying passengers, predominantly of Indian origin, touched down in Mumbai in the early hours of December 26.

According to a senior official from the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID), at least 21 passengers on the aircraft hailed from Gujarat.

Superintendent of Police, CID (Crime), Sanjay Kharat, said that some passengers have returned to their hometowns in the state.

He said a probe was underway to unravel the web of this suspected illegal immigration operation.

The primary focus was to determine how these passengers were targeted for possible illegal immigration into the US, and the involvement of any agents in this illicit network.

Meanwhile, authorities in Mehsana have sprung into action following reports suggesting that many passengers on the flight were district residents.

Officials in Mehsana said that a police team has been tasked to verify claims involving an agent named Kiran Patel's alleged involvement in the immigration network.

Kiran Patel was not found at his previous residence in Mehsana, having relocated to an undisclosed location several years ago.

--IANS

janvi/pgh