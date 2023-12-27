New Year's Eve Phoenix: Law Firm Partners With Uber To Give Away $5,000 In Promo Codes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adam Dougherty, Partner, Feller & WendtPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Feller & Wendt, Phoenix's leading personal injury law firm announced Wednesday a partnership with Uber to provide sober rides on New Year's Eve.The firm is giving away 200 credits worth $25 on the Uber app for exclusive use on New Year's Eve to help Phoenix and East Valley residents reach their destinations safely. There is a one-credit-per-person limit and the Uber promo code will only work in the Phoenix and East Valley areas between the hours of 7:00 PM Sunday, December 31, 2023 and 4:00 AM Monday, January 1, 2024.Simply click this link , scroll to the bottom, enter the cell number associated with the Uber account and Uber will deposit the $25 credit into the account courtesy of Feller & Wendt on NYE morning.“We're proud to partner with Uber to help Phoenix and East Valley residents make the smart and cost-effective choice of getting home safely after ringing in the New Year,” Adam Dougherty, Partner, Feller & Wendt said.Based on new data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Arizona is among the top ten states in the country when it comes to drunk driving accidents and deaths.“We have witnessed firsthand the devastating effects to families of these completely avoidable accidents caused by impaired driving and have pledged to make a change. At Feller & Wendt one of our core values is to be advocates for community safety. To us those aren't just words, but actions,” Dougherty said.Arizona Drunk Driving Facts:.In 2022, there were 5,489 alcohol-related crashes, 202 of those were fatal according to AZDOT..In total crashes across the state in 2022, 54.88% of the drivers were males. When alcohol was involved, males accounted for 71.29% of the drivers..Crashes during weekends accounted for 55.33% of all Alcohol Related crashes and 54.95% of Alcohol Related Fatal Crashes in 2022.Click here to get your promo code.About Feller & WendtWith 30 years of combined experience, Feller & Wendt, LLC has opened its doors to help those with personal injury cases. Their primary practice areas are ATV accidents, birth injuries, construction accidents, drunk driving accidents, medical malpractice, pedestrian accidents, rear-end accidents, truck accidents, bicycle accidents, boating accidents, daycare injury, dirt bike accidents, motorcycle accidents, personal injury, rideshare accidents, wrongful death, burn injury, car accidents, dog bit injuries, hit-and-run accidents, negligent security, premises liability, slip and fall, bus accidents, catastrophic injuries, dram shop liability, jet ski accidents, nursing home abuse and neglect, product liability and spinal cord injuries.Call the attorneys at Feller & Wendt for an honest assessment of the merits of your case. You will be charged no upfront fee. In addition to serving the local Phoenix community, Feller & Wendt also handles personal injury claims in Ogden, Salt Lake City, and St. George.This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

