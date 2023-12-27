OES Global Opens New Corporate Headquarters In Pompano Beach Florida - Mayor Hardin To Preside Over Ribbon Cutting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Woman Owned Business To Open Corp Headquarters in Pompano Beach, Florida. First of its kind B2B warehouse / showroom of Gatorade, Traffic Cone & Valet products.

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OES Global Inc, an e-commerce portfolio of brands serving the B2B and B2G sectors, is thrilled to announce the grand opening celebration of its new corporate headquarters located at 1935 NW 18th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33309, on January 11th, 2024. This event will showcase the diverse range of products and services offered by OES Global Inc and its family of brands, which includes HydrationDepot, TrafficConesForLess, and SD2kvalet .com.Special Guests and Highlights:1.Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Pompano Mayor Rex Hardin will preside over an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 am, marking the official grand opening.2.Exclusive Giveaways: Thousands of dollars in prizes, including Florida Panther Club seats and Gatorade and Sqwincher samples and takeaways.3.Product Demonstrations: Experience firsthand the selection and innovative solutions of the new local source for best-in-class hydration products from Gatorade and Sqwincher, as well as JBC and Pexco traffic safety products, and visit the only showroom and warehouse stocked with valet products in all of Florida.4.Complimentary Food Truck: Enjoy delicious bites from a food truck on-site from 11:30 am to 1 pm.5.Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry professionals, product experts, and a dedicated OES team, there to answer any and all questions on the products and services. Build valuable connections and gain insights into the latest trends and innovations.The event will take place at OES Global Inc's headquarters at 1935 NW 18th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33309, starting at 9:00 AM. RSVP by January 5th for Exclusive VIP Gatorade swag: ....About OES Global Inc:OES Global Inc., a woman-owned company a B2B and B2G eCommerce enterprise focusing on niche specialty markets in the safety supply sector. OES Global manages a growing portfolio of eCommerce brands specializing in industrial safety supplies within the traffic, pedestrian, valet, parking, and cooling and hydration industries. Key brands include TrafficConesForLess, Hydration Depot .com, and SD2kValet, among others.Proprietary technology, exclusive products, and customer-centricity form the cornerstone of OES Global. Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, the company ensures prompt delivery from distribution facilities strategically located throughout North America.

melissa schechter

OES Global Inc

+1 954-318-1740

