Global Halal Cosmetics Market: A Booming Industry Witnessing Exponential Growth States TNR, The Niche Research

Global Halal Cosmetics Market to Witness Remarkable Growth, Fuelled by Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Ethical & Religiously Permissible Beauty Products

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to TNR, The Niche Research's latest report, the halal cosmetics market is expected to surpass US$ 145.8 Bn by 2031, projected to register CAGR of 15.5% during 2023 - 2031; marking a significant upsurge in demand and adoption worldwide.The halal cosmetics market has undergone substantial expansion in recent years, owing to a convergence of factors including growing Muslim populations globally, a rising trend towards ethical and sustainable beauty products, and the expansion of halal certification processes. This market evolution signifies a pivotal shift in consumer preferences towards products that align with their cultural beliefs and ethical standards.Get Sample Copy of the ReportKey Findings: Global Halal Cosmetics Market:Increasing Demand from Diverse Consumer Base: The demand for Halal cosmetics is not solely limited to Muslim consumers but has transcended to encompass a broader audience seeking ethical and safe beauty products. This inclusive approach has led to the mainstream acceptance and integration of Halal-certified cosmetics into the global beauty industry.Rising Awareness and Preference for Ethical Products: Consumers are becoming more conscientious about the ingredients used in cosmetic products. Halal cosmetics, known for their adherence to stringent ethical standards and cruelty-free formulations, have gained traction among consumers seeking products that align with their values.Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this reportExpansion of Halal Certification Processes: The proliferation of Halal certification bodies and standardized procedures has contributed significantly to halal cosmetics market growth. These certifications assure consumers of the compliance of products with Islamic Shariah laws and quality standards, fostering trust and credibility within the industry.Innovation and Product Diversification: Beauty companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce a wide array of innovative Halal-certified products. This diversification includes skincare, haircare, makeup, and fragrances, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers.Geographical Expansion:The global expansion of the halal cosmetics market transcends specific regions, showcasing robust growth across diverse geographies. In the Middle East, countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE exhibit significant demand for Halal beauty products due to their sizable Muslim populations. Asia Pacific nations such as Malaysia and Indonesia lead in Halal cosmetics, capitalizing on their large Muslim demographic. Europe witnesses a burgeoning market with the rising trend of ethical consumerism, prompting brands in the UK, Germany, and France to offer Halal-certified products. Even in North America, the demand for Halal cosmetics rises not only from the Muslim community but also from a broader consumer base seeking ethical and natural beauty options. This global expansion highlights the widespread acceptance and increasing demand for Halal cosmetics beyond specific regions, reflecting a shift towards ethical and religiously compliant beauty preferences worldwide.Request for customization to meet your precise research requirementsSkincare Category to Dominate the Global Halal Cosmetics Market Growth in 2022The dominance of skincare in the halal cosmetics market can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, skincare holds profound cultural and religious significance, reflecting fundamental principles of cleanliness and hygiene within Islamic teachings. As a result, skincare products play a pivotal role in the daily grooming routines of individuals adhering to Islamic practices, contributing to the elevated demand for Halal-certified skincare items.Growing emphasis on health-conscious and wellness-driven choices among consumers has propelled the popularity of Halal skincare products. These items often boast natural and organic formulations, free from certain harmful substances, aligning with the preferences of individuals seeking clean and wholesome beauty solutions. The emphasis on clean and natural ingredients further amplifies the appeal of Halal skincare products, fostering their dominance within the market.Global Halal Cosmetics Market Competitiveness:Leading players in the halal cosmetics market are continually innovating and diversifying their product offerings to meet evolving consumer needs. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. A few of the key companies operating in the global halal cosmetics market are listed below:o786 CosmeticsoAmara Halal CosmeticsoBreena BeautyoCLARA INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY GROUPoClaraLineoCLAUDIA NOUR COSMETICSoFlora & NooroHALAL BEAUTY COSMETICSoIbaoINGLOToInika OrganicoIslamic ShopoMERSI COSMETICSoNUMBER THREE Inc.oPHB Ethical BeautyoSaba Personal CareoWardahoZAHARAoOther Industry ParticipantsGlobal Halal Cosmetics MarketBy OfferingoMakeupFoundationMakeup RemoverBB CreamHighlighterSkin TintConcealerMascaraEye ShadowsEye LinerNail Colour & RemoverLip GlossLipstickOthersoSkin CareFace CreamFace Wash & CleanserHand Wash & SanitizerMoisturiser & GelsLip BalmScrubs & MasksFacial Oils & SerumTonersEye CreamBody Wash & CreamBeard Oil & BalmBeard SerumOthersoHair CareShampoo & ConditionerHair MistHair OilsOthersoFragranceoGift Sets & CollectionsoOthersBy GenderoMaleoFemaleBy Distribution ChanneloOnlineManufacturers WebsiteE-commerce and Beauty PlatformsoOfflineRetail StoresSpecialty StoresOthersBy RegionoNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)oEurope (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)oAsia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)oMiddle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)oLatin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

