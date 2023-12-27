BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Merja Haikola Appointed As Accountable Director (QP) Of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company Announcement, 27 December 2023 at 05.45 PM (EET)

Merja Haikola appointed as Accountable Director (QP) of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has appointed Merja Haikola (MS Chem.) as Accountable director (QP) as of 23.12.2023. The current Quality Director Soile Hakala will leave the Company's service.

Haikola has broad experience from similar positions in several companies in the pharmaceutical industry, including previous experience at BBS.

”I am pleased that Merja is joining the team in this important role and bringing experience from both the industry and BBS. I would also like to thank Soile, for her valuable contributions to the company throughout her tenure”, says Juliusz Rakowski, CEO of BBS.





For more information, please contact:

Juliusz Rakowski, CEO

+358 50 448 5132

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB,

+46 70 551 67 29,

BBS in brief

BBS -Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is an orthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our first developed product, ARTEBONE® Paste, is in the final stages of the CE marking process to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ over 20 people.

BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.

More information:

