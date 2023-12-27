Aseptic Processing In The Food And Beverage Industry New Resource By Camfil Food And Beverage Filtration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a new article, air filtration professionals highlight the importance of food and beverage production safety standards set by the Institute for Thermal Processing Specialists (IFTPS).

Riverdale, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterilization of air is often necessary for processing and packaging in aseptic food and beverage production. Premium air filters, cleaners, and purifiers are essential components of this process, which makes food safe for consumption.

In a new article, air filtration professionals highlight the importance of food and beverage production safety standards set by the Institute for Thermal Processing Specialists (IFTPS).

“The reality is we demand a high level of safety in the food products we purchase, but it's worth a few moments to highlight organizations that make this possible,” says air filtration professional Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil.“Camfil recommends any professional involved in the thermal processing of food should strongly consider IFTPS as an invaluable resource to improve their knowledge base.”

Camfil is a global manufacturer of air filtration equipment serving medical, pharmaceutical, data processing, food and beverage, and other industries with sensitive equipment and rigorous professional standards that require impeccable air quality.

Read the full article on IFTPS food and beverage standards here.



About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That's why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less, and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: ...

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page

