Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Loancare Data Breach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoanCare, LLC (LoanCare) recently announced that its parent company (Fidelity National Financial, Inc.) suffered from a cybersecurity attack on or around November 19, 2023, that impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals' names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and loan numbers.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against LoanCare and Fidelity related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from LoanCare and/or Fidelity, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from LoanCare and/or Fidelity that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at ... , or fill out our contact form at .

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

CONTACT: CONTACT Jennifer Schlieper COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP PHONE (412) 387-7002 EMAIL ... WEB lynchcarpenter