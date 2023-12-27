Laboratory Information System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The Business Research Company's“Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the laboratory information system market size is predicted to reach $3.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The growth in the laboratory information system market is due to rising chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest laboratory information system market share. Major players in the laboratory information system market include Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Corporation Inc., Medical Information Technology Inc., SCC Soft Computer Inc.

Laboratory Information System Market Segments

.By Product: Standalone LIS, Integrated LIS

.By Component: Software, Services

.By End User: Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, Physician Office Laboratories, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global laboratory information system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



A laboratory information system (LIS) is a computer system that assists in managing many aspects of a medical laboratory, including the input, processing, and storage of information and data.

The main product types in laboratory information systems are standalone LIS and integrated LIS. Stand-alone LISs use data models that are developed exclusively for managing laboratory data and activities, and they are fundamentally different from electronic health record (HER) data models. The different components include software, services and are used by various sectors such as hospital laboratories, independent laboratories, physician office laboratories, others.

Read More On The Laboratory Information System Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Laboratory Information System Market Characteristics

3. Laboratory Information System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Laboratory Information System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Laboratory Information System Market Size And Growth

......

27. Laboratory Information System Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Laboratory Information System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?

Laboratory Informatics Global Market Report 2023

report/laboratory-informatics-global-market-report

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2023

report/laboratory-automation-systems-global-market-report

Hospital Information System Global Market Report 2023

report/hospital-information-system-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027