Citycon Oyj: Flagging Notification In Accordance With Chapter 9 Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Markets Act

HELSINKI, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj (" Citycon " or the " Company ") has received on 27 December 2023 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act according to which G City Ltd.'s direct holding of shares in Citycon has decreased below thirty (30) percent.

Due to the dilutive effect of the directed share issue announced by Citycon Oyj on 20 December 2023 and completed on 22 December 2023, the direct shareholding of G City Ltd. in Citycon Oyj has decreased to approximately 29.81% following the registration of the new shares on 22 December 2023.

G City Ltd., the parent of Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V., is controlled by Norstar Holdings Inc, which is ultimately controlled by Chaim Katzman. In addition to 51,274,016 shares held by G City Ltd. and 36,285,000 shares held by Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V., 35,771 shares held by Chaim Katzman have been taken into account in this notification.

Citycon has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The total number of shares and votes is 171 994 204.

The holding of shares of G City Ltd. according to the notification: