AMATA Bien Hoa Recognized Among Top 10 Businesses In Vietnam 2023

Sustainable Companies in Vietnam 2023 ceremony

Aerial View on AMATA City Bien Hoa Industrial Park

BIEN HOA, DONG NAI, VIETNAM, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AMATA Bien Hoa is proud to be recognized as one of the Top 10 "Sustainable Businesses in Vietnam in the Trade and Services Sector." The results were unveiled during the Sustainable Companies in Vietnam 2023 ceremony, organized by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) under the management of the Central Government, Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, and Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. The event took place on December 13, 2023, in Hanoi.The Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) 2023 program, comprising 130 indicators (82 fundamental and 48 advanced), focuses on legal compliance and building a healthy business ecosystem for long-term, sustainable benefits. AMATA City Bien Hoa JSC excelled in meeting these indicators and earned recognition as one of the Top 10 "Sustainable Businesses in Vietnam 2023 in the Trade and Services Sector," standing out among the 500 participating companies.In sustainable development and collaborative efforts promoting sustainability in Vietnam, 2023 marked a significant milestone for AMATA. Concerning the environment, the company has pursued its goal of greening the workspace and production areas of its industrial park through initiatives like the Tree Planting Day program, which has been ongoing for the past eight years. In 2023 alone, AMATA planted 2,343 pine trees with contributions from the local community and customers within the industrial park.Furthermore, AMATA Industrial Park is one of three parks selected by the Ministry of Planning and Investment to pilot the eco-industrial park model from 2020 to 2023. This model aligns with the global Eco-Industrial Parks Program sponsored by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).In terms of social responsibility, AMATA has organized multiple blood donation activities over the past five years. In 2023, the community donated more than 400,000 cc of blood to support emergency and treatment needs for patients. Additionally, AMATA sponsored up to 300 million VND through community support activities, including providing gifts to families in difficult circumstances, supporting families of war invalids and martyrs, and donating computers to schools.These results serve as inspiration and motivation for all employees to strive towards the goal of creating even greater benefits and value for the community and all stakeholders in the future, following the group philosophy of "All win!"****************************For more information, please contact: AMATA Corporation PCL. Communication Section, ...About the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI)In its 8th consecutive year, the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) Program has been hosted and organized by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) under the government's direction. Coordinated by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, and with the participation of the Central Economic Committee, the program assessed 500 registered business profiles, with nearly 25% being first-time participants. The top 10 sustainable enterprises in trade and services comprised 40% with foreign investment, 60% Vietnamese enterprises, and 25% state-capital-dominated enterprises.The CSI 2023 Index evaluates businesses on economic efficiency, corporate governance, environment, labor, and society. Of the 130 indicators, 63% are related to legal compliance, and 37% are related to sustainable business initiatives. Launched in 2016, the CSI Index is the first set of indexes in Vietnam aimed at supporting businesses in implementing sustainable corporate governance.Speaking at the opening ceremony of the announcement ceremony, Mr. Pham Tan Cong, Chairman of VCCI, Head of the Steering Committee of the CSI 2023 Program, said that "The stability and sustainable growth demonstrated by the honored businesses at the CSI 2023 announcement ceremony affirm their commitment and pioneering efforts in applying sustainability criteria across environment, society, and governance (ESG) aspects for the long-term business strategy."

