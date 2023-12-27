CBD Dog Health Elevates Holistic Pet Education And Empowers Retailers Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Dog Health, a dedicated advocate for holistic pet wellness, is proud to announce the expansion of educational resources and support for pet parents and local pet retailers with the launch of its CBD Dog Health Academy . The Academy provides an online training course and testing resources for pet professionals and retailers, enabling them to educate their clients and staff about many key topics, including the most effective uses of cannabis, mushrooms and adaptogens for their pets' best health.

Since its inception in 2016, CBD Dog Health Founder Angela Ardolino has been passionately dedicated to educating pet lovers and pet health professionals across the nation about the transformative potential of whole plant cannabis and mushrooms for pets. Ardolino has shared her expertise at prestigious events and educational summits this year, including Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets Experience tour. While on tour, Angela and Carter Easler, CBD Dog Health Director of Education, continued their long-standing practice of hosting in-store educational events at several of CBD Dog Health's retail partners and veterinary offices.

Complementing online resources and live educational events is real one-on-one support, with highly qualified representatives ready to offer personalized guidance. Retailers and veterinary offices are invited to schedule one-on-one training sessions during onboarding to ensure they feel confident answering any questions their customers may have about full spectrum hemp and medicinal mushroom products for pets.

The brand's commitment to holistic pet education extends beyond retail partners and veterinary offices. With an extensive library of educational blogs and videos, as well as our founder's podcast

Your Natural Dog with Angela Ardolino , pet parents can find answers to all their pet health needs right on the brand's website. Plus, the brand's team of experienced veterinary technicians provides customer support via email, phone, and online chat.

Visit

CBD Dog Health Wholesale if you are interested in offering these products in your store or learning more about these amazing retailer resources.

About Angela Ardolino:

Angela Ardolino , founder of CBD Dog Health, is a holistic pet expert who has been caring for animals for over 20 years. During that time Angela created and operated Fire Flake Farm animal rescue, as well as two locations of a natural pet salon and shop, Beautify the Beast. She's also the founder of

MycoDog , which offers high quality, all-natural mushroom extract & adaptogen tinctures for dogs.

About CBD Dog Health:

CBD Dog Health is a leading provider of premium, full spectrum hemp extract CBD products for pets. Founded by Angela Ardolino, renowned cannabis and fungi expert, the company is dedicated to improving the lives of pets through the power of natural remedies. CBD Dog Health is dedicated to providing pet parents with the highest quality and most effective Full Spectrum Hemp products for their furry companions.

