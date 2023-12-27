BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Financial Calendar And Annual General Meeting In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes, Company announcement, 27 December 2023 at 5:00 p.m.
Financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2024
During the year 2024, BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (”BBS”) will publish the financial information as follows:
Financial Statements Release for the year 2023 will be published on Monday 26 February 2024 at 9.00 a.m.
Half-year financial report January-June 2024 will be published on Friday 30 August 2024
The Annual Report for the year 2023 will be published during the week 13/2024 the latest.
The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday 30 April 2024. Company's Board of Directors will convene the meeting at a later date.
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc
Juliusz Rakowski, CEO
For more information, please contact:
Juliusz Rakowski, CEO
+358 50 448 5132
...
Certified Advisor:
Nordic Certified Adviser AB,
+46 70 551 67 29,
...
BBS in brief
BBS -Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a orthobiology company that started its operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of complex bone fractures and bone healing issues. Our goal is to provide next-generation medical products for the treatment of bone injuries in orthopedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical industry, the development and research work require perseverance and courage to innovate. We have a track record of over 20 years in this field. Our company is characterized by expertise, innovation, and dedicated employees who are passionate about their work. Our first developed product, ARTEBONE® Paste, is in the final stages of the CE marking process to enable its commercialization in the EU market. We are based in Oulu with a medical manufacturing facility in Reisjärvi, holding a manufacturing license. The company's headquarters are in Oulu, and we employ over 20 people.
BBS has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland since February 2018.
More information:
