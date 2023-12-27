Long Island Based Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Navin Arora, Offers Essential Lip Care Tips For Winter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology Provides Essential Lip Care Tips for Winter

Borealis Dermatology of Garden City and Syosset

Dr. Navin Arora, of Borealis Dermatology in Garden City and Syosset, is shares his knowledge about proper lip care during the winter.

- Dr. Navin AroraGARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the winter arrives, many individuals will inevitably encounter the discomfort of dry, chapped lips. Establishing a diligent daily lip care routine during the colder months is paramount to shield the lips from the harsh, drying effects of cold weather. Neglecting dry lips may lead to irritation, painful cracking, and even bleeding. In some instances, it could signify a more severe issue like skin cancer. Dr. Navin Arora, founder of Borealis Dermatology in Garden City and Syosset, is focused on educating people on proper lip care during the winter .How to Safeguard Against Dry, Chapped Lips :Chapped lips frequently result from dehydration of the body and lips. Adequate hydration is key to maintaining lip moisture. To prevent chapped lips, minimize exposure to cold temperatures and abrupt temperature changes, whether indoors or outdoors. Employing a variety of readily available over-the-counter products is instrumental in averting persistent dryness.Recommended Products:Dermatologist-recommended lip care products include Vaseline Lip Therapy, Aquaphor, La Roche-Posay Lip Balm, and natural lip remedies. Avoid products with added flavors or undisclosed chemicals, as they can induce allergies, irritations, and contact irritant dermatitis. Such reactions may worsen lip dryness, leading to swelling, cracks, bleeding, and vulnerability to infections. Seek ingredients such as castor seed oil, dimethicone, hemp seed oil, mineral oil, shea butter, and sun-protective components like titanium oxide or zinc oxide.Applying Lip Care Products:Use lip remedies in moderation, as overuse can cause irritation or sensitivity. It's advisable to apply them once in the morning and before bedtime. If one's lips are frequently exposed to cold weather or extended periods outdoors, reapply the ointment or ChapStick every two hours.Cold Sores vs. Other Lip Conditions:Various lip conditions may manifest with similar symptoms, such as cracking, dryness, irritation, or pain. When assessing these symptoms, consider a few critical factors. What appears as a common cold sore might be more significant. Typically, cold sores take up to two weeks to heal. If a sore persists beyond this timeframe, especially considering the patient's medical history, it could indicate a more serious issue, including skin cancer. Lip sores may also mimic bacterial or yeast infections at the mouth's corners, known as Cheilitis. Each condition warrants distinct treatments, making a professional diagnosis imperative.Cosmetic Lip Treatments:The popularity of lip fillers, primarily hyaluronic acid injections, continues to rise. Recovery times range from six to fifteen months, depending on the injection type. Patients receiving these injections are advised to ice their lips, take anti-inflammatories, and avoid strenuous physical activity to reduce swelling.If symptoms like bleeding, fissures, or persistent pain endure, it is crucial to seek medical attention from a dermatologist. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Arora, please visit Borealis Dermatology's Appointment Page, . For additional information about Borealis Dermatology, visit their website, .

