Reducing Online Clutter Becomes Easier: Yorba Offers A Fresh Approach To Digital Wellness

This holiday season, Yorba is launching a Digital Wellness Program that provides support and tools to reduce digital clutter one action at a time.

LISBON, PORTUGAL , December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This holiday season, Yorba, a Public Benefit Corporation, is launching a Digital Wellness Program providing support and tools to reduce digital clutter one action at a time. Yorba is a platform that can help people receive fewer unwanted emails, save on unused subscriptions, and delete excess online accounts to keep their personal information safer from being shared, sold, or stolen. The Digital Wellness Program includes 50% off Premium Membership and access to a private support group on Slack.Nowadays, with every online purchase, consumers end up being added to mailing lists against their will. As a result, nearly 50% of all e-mails globally are identified as spam (Statista). Often, getting a service requires creating an account, so the average internet user has 220+ online accounts and counting (Dashline). And, to top it all off, unused paid subscriptions or memberships cost people more than 600 USD yearly (Chase). The issue of digital clutter has become more relevant than ever, and it's getting increasingly harder to focus only on what adds value to the online experience. Yorba's Digital Wellbeing Program aims to change that."As we welcome a new year, it's time to embrace a fresh perspective on our resolutions. This year, let's journey beyond the usual and delve into the realm of digital wellness. In an age where our online lives are cluttered with noise and excess, committing to digital weight loss is not just innovative but essential. Such an approach is a step towards a more organized, focused, and less overwhelming online experience. Let this year be about making a meaningful and different commitment – one that fosters healthier, more sustainable online habits and paves the way for a more mindful and balanced online life."–Chris Zeunstrom, co-founder of YorbaThe Digital Wellness Program aims not just to assist participants in cleaning up their online environment; it's about creating a digital space that treats people with the safety and respect they deserve. To access the Program, go to Yorba and checkout using the code YORWELL24.About YorbaYorba is a Public Benefit Corporation headquartered in Lisbon and New York, recognized as one of the top 15 startups in Portugal. With a vision to redefine account management and privacy in the digital age, Yorba offers a comprehensive solution that empowers users to take control of their online presence without compromising security or convenience. Learn more at Yorba .For media inquiries, please contact:Chris ZeunstromFounder, CEOYorbaE: ...P: +1 917.215.0944See our media kit for more information about Yorba and its mission.Sources:Spam: share of global email traffic, 2011-2022, Statista.A Global Look at Password Health Scores, 2023, Dashline.Consumer habits related to recurring payments, 2021, Chase.

