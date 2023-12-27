Cyberize It, LLC Introduces Exciting Opportunity For Notaries With The Launch Of Cyberize It Light Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Don't just Notarize it, Cyberize It!

Cyberize It, LLC pioneers a fee-free era for notaries! Introducing 'Light' Subscription, effective Jan 15, 2024-seamless, secure, and limitless transactions.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cyberize It, LLC , a pioneer in remote online notarization services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative program, Cyberize It Light , offering notaries an unparalleled opportunity to join starting January 1, 2024.The Cyberize It Light program is designed to empower notaries with a platform that seamlessly integrates into their workflow, providing efficiency and flexibility. Notaries can enjoy the benefits of this program, which comes with no monthly or yearly fees, starting from the beginning of the new year.However, to ensure the highest standards of service, Cyberize It, LLC will commence the approval of profiles for the Cyberize It Light program on January 15, 2024. During this period, aspiring notaries are encouraged to undergo the onboarding and training process to position themselves among the first approved for this exciting new program.Key Features of Cyberize It Light Program:Zero Monthly or Yearly Fees: Notaries can access the platform without the burden of recurring charges, making it a cost-effective solution.Dynamic Pricing: Prices vary based on the number of notary acts, signers involved, and whether witnesses are required from other Cyberize It notaries.This innovative pricing structure reflects Cyberize It's commitment to empowering notaries with flexibility, security, and cost-effectiveness. By removing traditional barriers, Cyberize It aims to foster a more accessible and efficient environment for independent notaries.Profile Approval: Cyberize It, LLC admin will start approving profiles on January 15, 2024. To secure a spot among the first approved notaries, individuals are encouraged to complete the onboarding and training promptly.How to Join Cyberize It Light as an Online Notary:Visit to initiate the onboarding process.Select the Cyberize It Light (or other subscription which works with your business plan)Complete all training modules provided promptly.Submit your profile for approval starting January 15, 2024. (Paid subscriptions will be approved prior to Jan 15, 2024)Cyberize It, LLC recognizes the importance of providing notaries with the tools and resources they need to excel in the evolving landscape of remote online notarization. The Cyberize It Light program aims to be a catalyst for notaries looking to enhance their skills and embrace the future of notarial services."We believe in providing notaries with the tools they need to thrive in a digital age, and the Cyberize It Light subscription is a testament to that commitment. We're excited to offer a pricing structure that puts notaries in control, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional service without the constraints of traditional fees," said Amy Seitz, CEO at Cyberize It, LLC.To learn more about the Cyberize It Light subscription and its features, please visit .About Cyberize It, LLC:Cyberize It, LLC is an innovative online notary service that leverages technology to simplify the notarization process. By offering a convenient and secure platform, Cyberize It aims to eliminate the challenges associated with finding and meeting with a notary in person. The company is dedicated to making notary services more accessible to individuals and businesses, saving them time and resources. For more information, visit .Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 35 states.Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.Cyberize It, LLC is a Certified as WBENC Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), Ohio Women Owned Business, and a LGBT Business Enterprise®

