Punjab Seized Highest-Ever Amount Of Heroin This Year At 1,161 Kg: Police

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (IANS) Intensifying the war against drugs, Punjab Police has set a new benchmark by seizing highest-ever 1,161 kg heroin in this year, Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said here on Wednesday.

"This is for the first time that 65 drug consumers, caught with little quantity of drugs, availed provision of section 64-A of the NDPS by pledging to undergo the rehabilitation treatment," he said.

Gill, who was addressing a yearender media briefing, said from January 1 to December 26, the police have arrested 14,951 drug smugglers and suppliers, including 2,424 big fish, after registering 10,786 FIRs.

Apart from big haul of 1,161 kg heroin, the police have recovered 795 kg opium, 403 quintals poppy husk, and 83.17 lakh tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids from across the state, he said, adding the drug money of Rs 13.67 crore was seized.

"Punjab Police have also seized 294 properties of Rs 127 crore (Rs 110.64 crore immovable and Rs 16.45 crore movable property) of big smugglers this year, while 90 more proposals for forfeiture of properties of Rs 26 crore are pending with the competent authority," the IGP said.

He said as part of the ongoing special drive to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders in NDPS cases, the police have arrested 673 offenders and absconders since January 1.

Further tightening the noose around the repeated offenders under the NDPS act, Gill said that the police had sent a list of 55 such drug smugglers to the STF to invoke the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act against them. Section 3 of the PIT-NDPS Act empowers the government to take such drug smugglers into preventive custody to prevent them from engaging in illicit traffic of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

On achievements against the gangsters, the IGP said the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) along with field units has busted 188 gangsters and criminals modules after arresting 482 gangsters and recovered 519 weapons.

