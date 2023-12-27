Russian Community Of Azerbaijan Expresses Support For Candidacy Of Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Russian Community of Azerbaijan has expressed support for
the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming presidential
elections, the community said in a statement, Azernews reports.
It notes that members of the community welcomed with
satisfaction the decision of the New Azerbaijan Party to nominate
Ilham Aliyev as the party's presidential candidate in the February
7, 2024, elections.
"We are confident that members of the Russian Community will
continue to support our president, his purposeful, uncompromising
activity for strengthening peace, preservation of multinational
society in friendship and brotherhood, further development, and
strengthening of the country's Armed Forces, and will cast their
votes for Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev for the bright future of our
motherland on February 7," the statement reads.
The Azerbaijani people overcame with honour and dignity all the
difficulties of more than 30-year occupation of the country's
territory by neighbouring Armenia, the Russian Community noted.
"Heroic sons of Azerbaijan of different nationalities gave their
lives for the establishment of long-awaited peace, for the
prosperity of their homeland, and for the well-being of their
descendants.
Rallying around the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, victorious
President Ilham Aliyev, our brave soldiers, as true patriots of the
country where they were born, grew up, and loved, used all their
capabilities to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan.
All these years, the Azerbaijani people believed in their just
cause, in their struggle for justice and independence, in their
victory and peace. And this victory came under the leadership of
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev. Our valiant
soldiers of the Azerbaijani army gave all of us a peaceful sky
above our heads.
Our Garabagh has been liberated from years-long Armenian
occupation. Hundreds of families, once expelled from their homes,
are returning to their native places, to comfortable houses, thanks
to the purposeful state programme on the return of former
IDPs".
The statement also noted that Azerbaijan's authority in the
international arena strengthens every year.
"Large-scale programmes for the development of the region leave
no doubt about the ever-increasing role of Azerbaijan in the
international community. The firm position of the President of
Azerbaijan in the issues of strengthening peace and
good-neighbourliness arouses respect and support from the people of
the country".
Extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan
on February 7, 2024.
MENAFN27122023000195011045ID1107661908
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.