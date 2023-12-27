Zakharova: Despite Contradictory Statements, Russia Establishes Constructiv Dialogeue With Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that
Russia's cooperation with Armenia is built on a pragmatic, mutually
beneficial basis within the framework of the Eurasian Economic
Union (EAEU), Azernews reports.
According to Spokeswoman, "Armenia's own economic indicators
demonstrate high growth rates from year to year, Yerevan receives
significant dividends from participation in the union."
M. Zakharova also noted that despite some contradictory
statements of Armenia, Russia is building a constructive,
depoliticized dialogue with it. She stressed that from January 1
the chairmanship of these bodies will be taken over by Armenia.
Recall that speaking at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian
Economic Council in St. Petersburg on December 25, the Armenian
Prime Minister said that Yerevan aims at the full implementation of
the set tasks in the medium and long term. According to the
Armenian Prime Minister, "we support the steps of our partners
aimed at strengthening the development of Eurasian economic
integration".
