Russians Take 4-Day Pause In Launching Guided Bombs After Ukraine Downs Three Su-34S

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For almost four days after the Ukrainian air defense forces downed three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the southern operational zone, the Russians launched no guided bombs (KABs) in the area.
That's according to Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, the spokesman for the local administration, who spoke at a briefing hosted by Media Center Ukraine-Ukrinform.
"The destruction of three Su-34s in our area reduced the number of airstrikes: for almost four days there were no reports of the use of guided aerial bombs. Yesterday, however, the Russians did launch two guided bombs targeting the area of Zmiivka," Tolokonnikov noted.
According to the official, the invaders are now exploring options to pursue their terror attacks. Read also:
Ukraine repels 14 Russian assaults in Kherson region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 22, Ukrainian defenders shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the southern operational zone.
On December 24, Ukraine downed two more enemy warplanes – the Su-34 in Donetsk region and the Su-30SM over the Black Sea.
Photo: SES, illustrative
