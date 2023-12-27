Azerbaijan To Complete Work On Number Of Water Reservoirs In Karabakh Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. At the expense of funds allocated for reconstruction and restoration of Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, repair and restoration work has been completed on Sugovushan reservoir in Tartar district, Khachinchay reservoir in Aghdam district, including the left bank part of the Tartarchay River, Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Asad Shirinov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Repair and restoration work on the Kandalanchay 1, Kandalanchay 2 and Ashagi Kandalanchay reservoirs is planned to be completed in the upcoming days," he said.

He noted that construction of Zabukhchay reservoir on the territory of Lachin district continues.

"Construction work on the main canal, which will take water from the Giz Galasi, Hakarichay and Bargushadchay reservoirs and the canals branching from them, is planned to start in the coming years. These projects are not only a great way to solve water supply issues in Azerbaijan, but also a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of regions, in particular Karabakh and East Zangezur zones," Shirinov emphasized.

He mentioned that the implementation of the orders of the head of state "On measures for implementation of the pilot project on drinking water production through desalination of sea water" and "On measures for implementation of the pilot project on treatment and reuse of wastewater discharged from the Hovsan aeration plant into the Caspian Sea" has started, including determination of the stock of collector-drainage water that can be used for irrigation.

"In the current year, a tender was held for the project on construction of a water treatment facility on the Main Mil-Mugan collector to supply water in certain volumes to irrigation canals in Saatli and Sabirabad districts, and work on preparation of the relevant feasibility study and detailed design documentation was started," advisor said.

"Reservoir operation regimes have been taken under strict control of the State Water Commission, where the agency is also represented, and operational adjustments of reservoir operation regimes are regularly carried out. It is as a result of these measures that currently 3.9 billion cubic meters of water is accumulated in the reservoirs more than in 2020 and 2.2 billion cubic meters more than last year. This had a positive impact on water supply of crop areas last year and also gives grounds for more optimistic forecasts for next year's irrigation season," he noted.