Azerbaijan To Complete Work On Number Of Water Reservoirs In Karabakh Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. At the expense
of funds allocated for reconstruction and restoration of
Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, repair
and restoration work has been completed on Sugovushan reservoir in
Tartar district, Khachinchay reservoir in Aghdam district,
including the left bank part of the Tartarchay River, Advisor to
the Chairman of Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Asad
Shirinov told reporters, Trend reports.
"Repair and restoration work on the Kandalanchay 1, Kandalanchay
2 and Ashagi Kandalanchay reservoirs is planned to be completed in
the upcoming days," he said.
He noted that construction of Zabukhchay reservoir on the
territory of Lachin district continues.
"Construction work on the main canal, which will take water from
the Giz Galasi, Hakarichay and Bargushadchay reservoirs and the
canals branching from them, is planned to start in the coming
years. These projects are not only a great way to solve water
supply issues in Azerbaijan, but also a significant contribution to
the socio-economic development of regions, in particular Karabakh
and East Zangezur zones," Shirinov emphasized.
He mentioned that the implementation of the orders of the head
of state "On measures for implementation of the pilot project on
drinking water production through desalination of sea water" and
"On measures for implementation of the pilot project on treatment
and reuse of wastewater discharged from the Hovsan aeration plant
into the Caspian Sea" has started, including determination of the
stock of collector-drainage water that can be used for
irrigation.
"In the current year, a tender was held for the project on
construction of a water treatment facility on the Main Mil-Mugan
collector to supply water in certain volumes to irrigation canals
in Saatli and Sabirabad districts, and work on preparation of the
relevant feasibility study and detailed design documentation was
started," advisor said.
"Reservoir operation regimes have been taken under strict
control of the State Water Commission, where the agency is also
represented, and operational adjustments of reservoir operation
regimes are regularly carried out. It is as a result of these
measures that currently 3.9 billion cubic meters of water is
accumulated in the reservoirs more than in 2020 and 2.2 billion
cubic meters more than last year. This had a positive impact on
water supply of crop areas last year and also gives grounds for
more optimistic forecasts for next year's irrigation season," he
noted.
