Azerbaijan Approves New Composition Of Interdepartmental Commission For Protection Of State Secrets - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The new
composition of the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of
State Secrets has been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.
The full text of the decree is available here .
Will be updated
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107661898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.