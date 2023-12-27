               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Approves New Composition Of Interdepartmental Commission For Protection Of State Secrets - Decree


12/27/2023 10:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The new composition of the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets has been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

The full text of the decree is available here .

Will be updated

