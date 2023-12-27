Uzbekistan To Address Growing Energy Demand With Shift Towards Renewables - Mirziyoyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. Uzbekistan
plans to cover growing need in electricity primarily through
renewable energy, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said,
Trend reports.
The remark was made during the solemn ceremony of commissioning
and connection to the grid of five solar plants and one wind power
plant in six regions of Uzbekistan jointly with international
partners such as Emirati Masdar and China Energy Engineering
Corporation.
During the address, Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan has itself
a goal of doubling the volume of industry by 2030, and raising such
areas as metallurgy, petrochemistry and mechanical engineering to a
qualitatively new level.
“We plan to implement more than 500 large industrial and
infrastructure projects with a total value of $150 billion. To
achieve the goals, we need guaranteed and stable energy resources
like air. According to estimates, in the next 6 years, the demand
for electricity in our country is expected to grow from the current
83 billion to 120 billion kWh. We will cover this need primarily
through renewable energy,” he said.
Mirziyoyev stressed that the area of renewable will give a
powerful positive impetus to the development of other industries
and services.
“This is vividly confirmed by the fact that within the framework
of today's projects, domestic enterprises have supplied $100
million worth of electrical equipment and construction
materials.
Currently, 4 enterprises in our country have started the
production of solar panels, and 2 more enterprises - metal
structures. About 50 projects in the field of green energy create
an additional $500 million cable market,” he said.
